Marion Independent School District to show draft of new logo, mascot Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Marion Independent School District will get a chance to see the first draft of the school’s new logo and mascot on Monday night.

The school board approved changing its mascot to the Wolves in May. It will replace its old mascot the Indians.

The district voted earlier this school year to change it to the Mavericks.

It later learned the name “Maverick” dates back to an early 1800s Texas rancher and slave owner.

The district’s mascot committee will share the draft during a board meeting that’s set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

