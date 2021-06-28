Iowa State University police investigating suspicious package
Police urge people to stay away
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University is warning people to stay away from the area of 33 Frederiksen Court after police said a suspicious package was found.
ISU Alert: A suspicious package found in the area of 33 Frederiksen Court. Stay away from the area.— Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) June 28, 2021
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.