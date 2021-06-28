Show You Care
Iowa reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 more cases Monday

COVID-19 Vaccination
COVID-19 Vaccination(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported two more COVID-19-related deaths and 40 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,613 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,133 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,481,201 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 470 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,793,110 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 8.5 percent.

The state reported 67 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 15 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 23 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

