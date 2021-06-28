Show You Care
Iowa officials say body of man found in Lake Ahquabi

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (AP) — Officials are investigating after the body of a man was pulled from a south-central Iowa lake over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the body was found Sunday morning in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola.

Officials say the body was found near the beach and a swimming area at the lake.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Officials say no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

