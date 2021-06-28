Show You Care
Humid today, watch for a few showers to push through

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on high humidity and cloud cover for the next few days. Areas of scattered showers may also flare up at times, especially over the southeast half of the area. Highs today and tomorrow will be around 80 with lows in the mid-60s. Wednesday, this stalled out front finally makes a little progress to the southeast allowing for a mostly dry day and slightly warmer temperatures. Looking ahead, another weak front may feasibly generate an isolated storm later Thursday, otherwise, things look pretty dry through the holiday weekend. Plan on temperatures to warm to seasonal levels by then with highs mainly in the mid-80s and lows down to the 60s. Have a great week!

