High-speed chase with speeds reaching nearly 120 mph ends with arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attempted traffic stop early on Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids was the catalyst for a high-speed chase that crossed county lines, according to law enforcement officials.

Christopher David Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, eluding, carrying knife of over 8 inches, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of financial liability, and various moving violations.

At around 12:09 a.m on June 27, the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to pull over a 2006 Chevrolet Impala at the corner of 19th Avenue SW and Mallory Street SW that allegedly lacked registration plates. The driver, Wilson, 34, of Cedar Rapids, then accelerated away, according to officers, leading them on a chase.

The vehicle turned eastbound onto Wilson Avenue SW, allegedly reaching speeds of 75 mph, passing through more than one stop sign, according to officers. To avoid a construction zone, Wilson traveled quickly onto C Street SW, Ely Road, and U.S. Highway 30, allegedly maintaining high speeds of up to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. Later, on Highway 30, speeds reached 110 mph, according to officials.

Wilson then took the exit for Interstate 380 southbound, where officers said he continued to reach high speeds of almost 120 mph. He eventually took the exit for Swisher and Shueyville, traveling through Swisher toward L Road NW. The vehicle turned westbound onto Linn/Johnson Road, though the vehicle started to slow considerably, according to officers. The Impala eventually stopped in the 3900 block of Linn/Johnson Road after it completely ran out of fuel.

Police said that Wilson allegedly had a pipe in his possession with residue from methamphetamine.

Wilson is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.