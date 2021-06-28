Show You Care
Grand Living at Indian Creek in Cedar Rapids looking to hire dining room, kitchen staff

By Jay Greene
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s rarely a quiet moment in the kitchen at Grand Living at Indian Creek in Cedar Rapids. Once one meal is finished, the cooks are usually working on the next.

Sous-chef Anca Timmons worked in kitchens across the country before coming to eastern Iowa.

“I thought the idea of having a repeat customer, somebody that you can actually learn to understand their needs and their preferences, would help me further my interest and my passion in this career,” she said.

But she says the kitchen and the dining room servers could use a few more people. There are a number of positions open from cooks, to servers and a dining room manager. Timmons says it’s a good learning environment for anyone who is looking to start their career.

“You get exposed to from-scratch cooking and you get exposed to timing and organizing your station,” she said.” “So it’s easier, in the end, to put out a product that you are actually aiming for.”

She says the atmosphere is friendly and relies heavily on communication.

“I like the teamwork and I like the communication,” she said. “I like the flexibility. There aren’t too many rigid rules. The only rule is to just try to accommodate all the needs of our residents.”

Click or tap here for a list of job opportunities.

