Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque City Hall still closed due to water damage

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - City offices in Dubuque remain closed for a few more days as cleanup from a water leak continues.

City officials said the closure continues through at least Tuesday, June 29. A pump broke in City Hall’s heating and air conditioning system during the weekend of June 19 to 20, which went unnoticed until Monday morning when staff returned to work.

Many city services are available remotely during the closure. Utility bill payment options during this period include:

  • ACH (Automated Clearing House) and e-check automatic bill payments will continue as regularly scheduled.
  • Online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment.
  • By phone 24/7 by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option #1 for phone payments. E-check payments will have no fee. Credit cards will have an applicable transaction fee.
  • At the drop box outside City Hall at the 13th Street entrance
  • Checks can be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.
  • Payments can be made at U.S. Bank, Dubuque Bank and Trust, and Fidelity Bank locations if you are a bank customer.

Parking tickets can be paid online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, paid by credit card over the phone, or in-person at the city’s Intermodal Center located at 950 Elm St. open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(file graphic)
Iowa woman gets prison for stealing $500,000 from aunt
Iowa statehouse.
New Iowa laws to take effect Thursday
WW2 sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest nearly 80 years later
World War II sailor killed in attack at Pearl Harbor laid to rest nearly 80 years later
(file graphic)
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Authorities are looking for missing 6-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe

Latest News

Highlighted areas show the three counties which were added to a state disaster proclamation on...
State disaster proclamation issued for three Iowa counties
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
gavel
Iowa man pleads not guilty in chloroform abduction of woman
Iowa State announced T.J. Otzelberger will be the next head coach of its men's basketball team.
Otzelberger’s annual pay package at Iowa State is $1.5 million