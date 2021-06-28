Dubuque City Hall still closed due to water damage

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - City offices in Dubuque remain closed for a few more days as cleanup from a water leak continues.

City officials said the closure continues through at least Tuesday, June 29. A pump broke in City Hall’s heating and air conditioning system during the weekend of June 19 to 20, which went unnoticed until Monday morning when staff returned to work.

Many city services are available remotely during the closure. Utility bill payment options during this period include:

ACH (Automated Clearing House) and e-check automatic bill payments will continue as regularly scheduled.

Online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment

By phone 24/7 by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option #1 for phone payments. E-check payments will have no fee. Credit cards will have an applicable transaction fee.

At the drop box outside City Hall at the 13th Street entrance

Checks can be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.

Payments can be made at U.S. Bank, Dubuque Bank and Trust, and Fidelity Bank locations if you are a bank customer.

Parking tickets can be paid online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, paid by credit card over the phone, or in-person at the city’s Intermodal Center located at 950 Elm St. open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

