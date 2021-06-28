13 year old in Iowa City walks for nearly a full day, raises $12,200 for Shelter House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday wasn’t the first time Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick ventured on this type of journey, ­­in fact this was his third time.

“I think it was probably the easiest of the three that I’ve done just because of how my body has grown,” Jensen-Fitzpatrick said, “Overall it was still a really big challenge for sure.”

If your wondering why walk that much? Its pretty simple. The more he walked, the more money he raised for his charity of choice, the Iowa City Shelter House.

“My parents have always been a little bit of part of the shelter house’s campaign and I kind of wanted to continue with that. I really enjoy working with them and plus it’s really good for the community,” he said.

Jack’s walk started just after 3AM with laps around his house. Then, he moved around the neighborhood and got his first shower of the day done in the process.

“Last year we had to beat the heat, now we are beating the rain, that really shows the significance of how important the shelter is to all the homeless people,” he said.

There’s only so many places ones mind can go while walking that long, thankfully for Jack, he had company along the way.

“I had a lot of neighbor friends that were here, some of my school buddies, a lot of people on my mom’s coaching staff so, I mean it was just really good because without them I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it because they had fresh legs and that got me motivated to keep going.”

Jack’s mom is Jan Jensen, the associate head coach for the Iowa Womens Basketball team. As the weather stayed wet, the walk moved indoors inside Carver Hawkeye Arena.

“It was just fun to finish because I had a lot of doubt at one point while we were at Carver and all my neighbor friends and stuff really pushed me through,”

In the end, Jack walked more than 120,000 steps and helped the Shelter House raise $12,000. Understandably, he was pretty sore the next morning, but he doesn’t have any plans to stop this new tradition any time soon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.