Rate of completed COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people finishing their vaccination course for the novel coronavirus was down by over one-third this week compared to the previous week, according to the latest state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 54 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. 373,573 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The rate of new cases added per day, taken over a seven-day rolling average, is 67.6, which is lower than the 75.6 cases per day rate as of last Sunday.

No additional deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours. 6,131 people have died due to the disease in Iowa so far.

63 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of seven since Saturday morning’s report but two fewer than last Sunday. 21 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two since yesterday and six since last Sunday. 12 patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change since Saturday and a net increase of one since last Sunday. 19 people were newly-admitted to hospitals with the virus during the 24-hour reporting period, similar to the previous period’s 19 new admissions.

2,937,614 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa so far, 5,926 more than Saturday morning’s statistic. 1,476,680 people, or around 46.3% of the state’s population, have completed their vaccination course, a net increase of 4,447. 20,541 people completed their vaccination this week, which is down around 36% from the previous week’s 31,994.

The first-time tests of 708 individuals were processed by the state in the last 24 hours. This batch of tests had a positivity rate of 7.6%, slightly higher than the seven-day rolling average of 7.0%. A total of 1,792,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa so far.

