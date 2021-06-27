Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rate of completed COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow in Iowa

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people finishing their vaccination course for the novel coronavirus was down by over one-third this week compared to the previous week, according to the latest state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 54 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. 373,573 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The rate of new cases added per day, taken over a seven-day rolling average, is 67.6, which is lower than the 75.6 cases per day rate as of last Sunday.

No additional deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours. 6,131 people have died due to the disease in Iowa so far.

63 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of seven since Saturday morning’s report but two fewer than last Sunday. 21 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two since yesterday and six since last Sunday. 12 patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change since Saturday and a net increase of one since last Sunday. 19 people were newly-admitted to hospitals with the virus during the 24-hour reporting period, similar to the previous period’s 19 new admissions.

2,937,614 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa so far, 5,926 more than Saturday morning’s statistic. 1,476,680 people, or around 46.3% of the state’s population, have completed their vaccination course, a net increase of 4,447. 20,541 people completed their vaccination this week, which is down around 36% from the previous week’s 31,994.

The first-time tests of 708 individuals were processed by the state in the last 24 hours. This batch of tests had a positivity rate of 7.6%, slightly higher than the seven-day rolling average of 7.0%. A total of 1,792,640 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa so far.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for missing 6-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in Saturday morning shooting at Marion apartment complex
Residents in the Brockman Avenue neighborhood in Marion assess ongoing flash flooding on...
Some park areas closed after Marion flash flooding
(file graphic)
Iowa police investigate body found in Des Moines River
Several parts of Marion were still dealing with flooding Saturday morning.
Several parts of Marion still dealing flooding Saturday morning

Latest News

Motorcyclists participate in a memorial ride for Kaiden Estling in Maynard on Saturday, June...
Annual ride to memorialize Kaiden Estling held soon after sentencing in case
Water floods low-lying areas near Indian Creek on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Certain public areas in Marion reopen after flash flood waters recede
Families got to enjoy pancakes and and planes at an annual Fly-In, Drive-In event Sunday in...
Marion-East CR Rotary Club back in-person for annual “Fly-In, Drive-In” breakfast
Kaiden Estling memorial ride.
Annual memorial ride held in honor of Kaiden Estling