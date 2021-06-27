Show You Care
Rain chances return

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a drier end to the weekend, rain chances look to return to the forecast on Monday. A few isolated showers and storms could develop south of I-80 in the very early hours of Monday morning before the sun is up. Activity becomes more widespread across eastern Iowa through Monday, but there will still be plenty of dry time as things remain scattered. We are again looking at isolated to scattered activity- some will stay dry while others could see a brief heavy downpour.

This pattern looks to continue through much of the workweek. Temperatures stay consistent, topping out in the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

