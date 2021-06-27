Marion-East CR Rotary Club back in-person for annual “Fly-In, Drive-In” breakfast

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Families got to enjoy pancakes and and planes at an annual Fly-In, Drive-In event Sunday in Marion.

The Marion East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club hosts the annual breakfast. Anyone was welcome to watch planes and helicopters fly in and out of the Marion Airport. They were offering plane rides for $25 as well, and for food pancakes and sausage.

The Club’s President, Kesha Billings, says the event is for their prime fundraiser, Shoes for Kids.

“Within Linn County, we work with all the school districts and their nurses and counselors to figure out what kids might need shoes,” said Billings. “You have some kids that come in the Winter time and you know they have no snow boots, and so we give them gift cards that can be redeemed for shoes or boots.”

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. There was also a car show at the event.

