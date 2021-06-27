Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hinson says a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa’s 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it’s unnecessary for a committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week that the house will create a select committee to investigate the incident.

“Many of these departments began their investigations. More than 400 arrests have already happened, with more in the pipeline. And I think it’s time that we let those agencies do their job, which they are. Members of Congress have already had the opportunity to ask one of these agencies questions,” Hinson said during a recent interview.

Hinson says she was in favor of forming a committee shortly after the insurrection to get answers.

Pelosi has not said who will be on the panel.

The hope is to learn how to prevent an attack like this from happening again

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for missing 4-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe
A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids police investigate Friday morning shooting that injured a man
A gun and police tape.
One hurt in Saturday morning shooting at Marion apartment complex
Residents in the Brockman Avenue neighborhood in Marion assess ongoing flash flooding on...
Some park areas closed after Marion flash flooding
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’

Latest News

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley calls Governor Kim Reynolds one of...
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley praises Gov. Kim Reynolds at Iowa GOP dinner
Governor Kim Reynolds responded on Wednesday to a ruling made by an Iowa District court that...
Gov. Reynolds Office to appeal judge’s decision to permanently block mandatory waiting period for abortion
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa district court permanently blocks mandatory waiting period for abortion
Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley.
New Iowa polls: majority doesn’t want Grassley to run again, but approve of Ernst’s job performance