Hinson says a congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6th Capitol attack unnecessary

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa’s 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it’s unnecessary for a committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier this week that the house will create a select committee to investigate the incident.

“Many of these departments began their investigations. More than 400 arrests have already happened, with more in the pipeline. And I think it’s time that we let those agencies do their job, which they are. Members of Congress have already had the opportunity to ask one of these agencies questions,” Hinson said during a recent interview.

Hinson says she was in favor of forming a committee shortly after the insurrection to get answers.

Pelosi has not said who will be on the panel.

The hope is to learn how to prevent an attack like this from happening again

