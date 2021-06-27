Show You Care
Healthier choices for those sweet summer frozen treats

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summertime means the sweet frozen treats are probably making their way into your freezer. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us what treats to be shopping for this summer, without ditching nutrition.

Ice cream/frozen desserts

Blue Ribbon ice cream cups

  • 90 calories per cup
  • Single-serve vanilla ice cream with chocolate or strawberry swirl

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup

  • 110 calories per (2/3 cup) serving
  • Made with ultra filtered skim milk
  • Reduced fat and reduced calories compared to leading ice creams

Halo Top Brownie Batter Bars

  • 100 calories per bar
  • Reduce fat and calorie
  • 5 g fiber per bar
  • 6 g protein per bar

Kemp’s Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream

  • 170 calories per (2/3 cup) serving
  • Made with skim milk
  • Contains live active cultures

Yasso sandwiches and bars

  • 100 calories per sandwich
  • Made with Greek yogurt

Johnny Pops

  • 90 calories
  • Sometimes referred to as a “smoothie on a stick”
  • Very simple ingredients

Outshine Fruit bars

  • 60 calories per bar
  • Simple ingredients

Blue Ribbon Slush pops

  • 40 calories per bar
  • Calorie-friendly

Halo Top fruit pops

  • 40 calories per bar
  • 8 g fiber per bar

Luigi’s Italian Ice

  • 100 calories per cup
  • Large serving size

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

