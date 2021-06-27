Healthier choices for those sweet summer frozen treats

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summertime means the sweet frozen treats are probably making their way into your freezer. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us what treats to be shopping for this summer, without ditching nutrition.

Ice cream/frozen desserts

Blue Ribbon ice cream cups

90 calories per cup

Single-serve vanilla ice cream with chocolate or strawberry swirl

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup

110 calories per (2/3 cup) serving

Made with ultra filtered skim milk

Reduced fat and reduced calories compared to leading ice creams

Halo Top Brownie Batter Bars

100 calories per bar

Reduce fat and calorie

5 g fiber per bar

6 g protein per bar

Kemp’s Frozen Yogurt Cookies & Cream

170 calories per (2/3 cup) serving

Made with skim milk

Contains live active cultures

Yasso sandwiches and bars

100 calories per sandwich

Made with Greek yogurt

Johnny Pops

90 calories

Sometimes referred to as a “smoothie on a stick”

Very simple ingredients

Outshine Fruit bars

60 calories per bar

Simple ingredients

Blue Ribbon Slush pops

40 calories per bar

Calorie-friendly

Halo Top fruit pops

40 calories per bar

8 g fiber per bar

Luigi’s Italian Ice

100 calories per cup

Large serving size

