Certain public areas in Marion reopen after flash flood waters recede

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of local parks and trails have reopened after city officials shut them due to high water levels.

Thomas Park, Legion Park, and parts of Boyson Trail are back open. Flash flooding on Saturday led to their closure until conditions were deemed safer.

The section of Boyson Trail from Donnelly Park to Thomas Park that was closed for construction projects remains inaccessible to the public.

