A bit of a lull before shower and storm chances return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief break from more active weather will wrap up the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected through Sunday, with one or two pop-up showers in the afternoon across all of eastern Iowa impossible to rule out completely. The vast majority will stay dry today, with highs in the low 80s.

Chances for isolated to scattered storms return starting on Monday and lasting through Thursday, with temperatures still hanging in the low 80s and plenty of humidity around as well.

Slightly cooler and drier air arrives for the start of the holiday weekend, with otherwise quiet conditions expected at this time.

