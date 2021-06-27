Annual ride to memorialize Kaiden Estling held soon after sentencing in case

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Soon after the person who struck her son with a vehicle, killing him, was sentenced to prison, the mother of Kaiden Estling took some solace from the number of people who showed up to memorialize him in an annual memorial ride.

“The rain was maybe Kaiden crying tears of happiness from heaven,” April Estling said.

Estling was killed in 2018 when he was hit while riding his moped two miles south of Fayette. On Saturday, April hosted the annual Kaiden Memorial Ride. Accompanied by rain and the Maynard Day parade, hundreds of people watched as motorcycles and Mustangs honored the 14-year-old.

This was the first ride after the woman responsible for killing Kaiden learned how long she would be spending in prison. Kelli Jo Michael, 27, of Des Moines, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hitting Kaiden with her vehicle and leaving the scene of the crash. Court documents showed Michael was using an electronic device when she struck Kaiden’s moped.

10 years was the maximum sentence Michael could face for vehicular homicide by way of reckless driving. The sentence left April with mixed emotions.

“I don’t know I feel,” said April. “It was a pretty numbing feeling knowing that we got the justice that we were looking for, but it wasn’t what we had hoped for.”

The pain of Kaiden’s loss was something April said she continued to deal with every day, but she said seeing all the people riding motorcycles and mustangs to keep Kaiden’s memory alive was comforting.

“It means a lot to know that all the support was still here for him,” she said. “Even though the case was solved and closed, we still have a full parking lot of people supporting him.”

April also had an emotional plea, in grief that still lingers.

”Hold your loved ones close and never take a single second day for granted,” April said.

