Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - 15-year old Wolfgang Stechman learned a lot at the Police & Fire Youth Camp.

”We have learned about the fire hoses and what it is like to be in the ladder truck and things,” he mentioned. “we have learned about the drones that the fire fighters and the police officers have.”

All of that learning has also opened his eyes to the dangers of working in public safety.

”It has actually made me realize exactly how dangerous their jobs are, between fighting the fires and things and having to go into a burning building to save other people,” he added.

But even with those dangers, Stechman said he is considering a career as a firefighter when he grows up.

”I could see myself doing this in a career in the future; with firefighters I think it is pretty cool what they do and whatnot,” he said.

Lieutenant Ted McClimon with the Dubuque Police Department said that is precisely one of the goals of the week-long summer program. In times when law enforcement is under intense public scrutiny, he said it is extra important for them to engage with the community.

”Everything that has been going on it is important for us to be able to engage with the youth, engage with people and show them what we do,” he pointed out. “Let them see us as people and more than just a squad car or fire truck going down the street.”

Participants also learn about community engagement and traits and skills necessary for a career in law enforcement and public safety, like CPR.

“A a lot of the police officers and firemen that are here are coming on their days off because they want to be here, they enjoy being here, and that displays for the children how happy they are to be here and I think it is as fun for us as it is for the kids,” McClimon commented.

Around 60 children and teenagers took part in this year’s Police & Fire Youth Camp. This is the second year the departments put together the program, which started in 2019 but was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClimon said they want to have around 80 kids participate next year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.