Waterloo man injured in Friday morning shooting
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting on Friday morning.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it happened in the 1100 block of Oleson Road in Waterloo.
Investigators say the man showed up at MercyOne Waterloo with a bullet wound to the leg. The injury isn’t life-threatening.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.