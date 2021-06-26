Show You Care
Waterloo man injured in Friday morning shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting on Friday morning.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it happened in the 1100 block of Oleson Road in Waterloo.

Investigators say the man showed up at MercyOne Waterloo with a bullet wound to the leg. The injury isn’t life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in the case.

