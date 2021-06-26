Two injured in shooting outside Waterloo strip club
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Waterloo strip club early Saturday morning.
According to the Waterloo Police Department, officers were called to Fantasy Theatre Live, located at 1850 W. Airline Highway, at approximately 2:53 A.M.
Police say both victims showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in private vehicles after the shooting. One of them was seriously injured while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
