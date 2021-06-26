Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two injured in shooting outside Waterloo strip club

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(KWCH)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Waterloo strip club early Saturday morning.

According to the Waterloo Police Department, officers were called to Fantasy Theatre Live, located at 1850 W. Airline Highway, at approximately 2:53 A.M.

Police say both victims showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in private vehicles after the shooting. One of them was seriously injured while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids police investigate Friday morning shooting that injured a man
Authorities are looking for missing 4-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Missing 6-year-old in Denison found safe
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County

Latest News

(file photo)
Fairfax fireworks show postponed until Sunday
(file graphics)
Waterloo man injured in Friday morning shooting
Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. was found guilty Tuesday in the 2018 death of 22-year-old...
Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge