Two injured in shooting outside Waterloo strip club

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a Waterloo strip club early Saturday morning.

According to the Waterloo Police Department, officers were called to Fantasy Theatre Live, located at 1850 W. Airline Highway, at approximately 2:53 A.M.

Police say both victims showed up at the UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in private vehicles after the shooting. One of them was seriously injured while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

