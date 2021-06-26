Show You Care
Some park areas closed after Marion flash flooding

Residents in the Brockman Avenue neighborhood in Marion assess ongoing flash flooding on...
Residents in the Brockman Avenue neighborhood in Marion assess ongoing flash flooding on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, based on radar estimates, fell in a small portion of Linn County.(YouNews Submission/Michelle Ellerhoff)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of public areas are off-limits until further notice after flash flooding in parts of Marion, according to officials.

City officials said that Thomas Park, Legion Park, and Boyson Trail are closed due to the effects of flash flooding on Indian Creek overnight. This includes the Legion Park Disc Golf Course and all facilities at Thomas Park.

Officials said they will reassess whether to reopen the parks on Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Linn County on Friday night into Saturday morning, including in parts of Marion, caused localized flash flooding. Indian Creek was affected, with significant out-of-bank rises causing flooding in nearby neighborhoods.

