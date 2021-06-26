Several parts of Marion still dealing flooding Saturday morning

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several parts of Marion were still dealing with flooding Saturday morning.

There was is behind Indian Creek Elementary School in Marion.

Parts of the parking lot behind Indian Creek Elementary School, football field and creek behind the school were flooded. Luke Nebelsick says he was driving past the area and decided to get out with his dog, Moose, to have some fun in the water.

Nebelsick says it’s been a while since he’s seen flooding like this.

“I lived on the southside of Cedar Rapids when we had the last big flood and that was when Edgewood got closed down for a while, but other than that it’s not been this bad since I moved to Marion,” he said.

Nebelsick says he’s lived in Marion for about a year, and that he and Moose usually go to the state park, but this was closer.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.