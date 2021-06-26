Show You Care
Scattered storms with heavy rain possible again on Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday features conditions similar to the last couple of days, with scattered thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rainfall.

It appears the best timing for this activity will be in the afternoon and evening, and with some focus on areas north of U.S. Highway 20. However, storms are possible anywhere, and repeated or slow-moving storms could lead to localized heavy rain and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area in the southeast where the heaviest rainfall has happened over the last few days. Temperatures today reach the low 80s.

A bit of a lull in storm chances is possible on Sunday, before daily chances return to the forecast through Thursday. Some drying appears possible by the end of the week into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

