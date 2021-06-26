Show You Care
One hurt in Saturday morning shooting at Marion apartment complex

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:26 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of a disturbance at Chapelridge Circle. Officers determined that an adult woman had been shot in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle by an acquaintance.

Officials believe the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anybody with information about the incident should call police at (319) 377-1511.

