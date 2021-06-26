Show You Care
Muscatine County jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A Muscatine County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Jurors on Friday found David Hatfield guilty in the death of 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer.

The Muscatine Journal reports prosecutors say Hatfield shot Palmer in the head with a .22-caliber handgun as she slept at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. Prosecutors argued Hatfield shot Palmer because of an unwanted pregnancy.

Defense lawyers contended Palmer shot herself.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence in Iowa of life in prison. Hatfield is scheduled to be sentenced July 30.

