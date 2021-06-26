Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to life for murder described as revenge

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A judge has convicted a Waterloo man to life behind bars for what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Judge Linda Fangman ordered 22-year-old Raymond Birden Jr. to life in prison for the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin.

Martin was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016. Martin had been one of three people charged with the 2016 drive-by shooting of Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown.

Prosecutors say Birden searched for Martin on May 31, 2018. Martin was found hours later shot to death in a Waterloo alley.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids police investigate Friday morning shooting that injured a man
Authorities are looking for missing 4-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Iowa DCI assisting in search for missing 6-year-old in Denison
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County

Latest News

Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Authorities are looking for missing 4-year-old Mackenzie Godden, last seen in Denison, Iowa on...
Iowa DCI assisting in search for missing 6-year-old in Denison
Residents in the Brockman Avenue neighborhood in Marion assess ongoing flash flooding on...
Some park areas closed after Marion flash flooding