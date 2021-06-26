Iowa DCI assisting in search for missing 6-year-old in Denison

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting in the search for a 6-year-old girl that went missing in Denison on Friday night.

Authorities are looking for Mackenzie Godden, a white female last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and grey pants when she walked away from her residence at 129 Oak Ridge Drive at around 7:00 P.M. on Friday.

The Crawford County Communications Center received the call for Godden’s disappearance at approximately 8:53 P.M. All of the Fire Departments in Crawford County responded to assist with Crawford County EMA, Shelby County EMA and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite searching late into the night, crews were not able to locate Mackenzie on Friday night.

Heavy searches are set to take place on Saturday.

Any member of the public wishing to assist with the search is asked to report to the parking lot at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 10:00 A.M. Volunteers are asked not to search on their own. They will be directed to be part of a search team by incident command.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this article stated that Mackenzie was 4-years-old. The Denison Police Department has clarified to KCRG-TV9 that Mackenzie is 6-years-old.

