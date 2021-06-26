Group donates $2000 to the family of Linn County Deputy shot and injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The group “Honor and Respect” donated $2000 to the family of a Linn County Deputy who was shot and injured during a call earlier this week.

While responding to the Casey’s on Highway 13 in Coggon on Sunday night, authorities say Stanley Donahue shot at Deputy William Halverson ten times.

At last check, he is still at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he is in stable but serious condition.

After a more than 12 hour manhunt, law enforcement arrested Donahue who faces ten charges including attempted murder.

Honor and Respect is an organization that started in 2018 in Marion and has a mission to let first responders know they are not alone.

The group presented the check to some of Halverson’s fellow deputies on Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.