Freedom Festival parade returning to downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Freedom Festival will bring its parade back to downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 6th Street and 3rd Avenue southeast, will head down 2nd Avenue, turn onto 1st street and up back up 3rd Avenue toward Green Square.

It starts at 10:00 A.M.

The theme for this year’s parade is “United We Stand.”

In 2015, the route moved to the NewBo and Czech Village neighborhoods, when Greene Square was under construction. The plan at that time was to eventually bring it back to downtown.

If you can’t make it downtown, you can watch the parade live on KCRG 9.2.

Joe Winters and Nicole Agee, along with Bob James from 98.1 KHAK will host our live coverage beginning at 10:00 A.M.

