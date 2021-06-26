Downtown Cedar Rapids businesses ready for first parade since 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “As soon as it was announced we were all dancing down here,” said Melanie Primasing, owner of Simply Devine Candy in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Primasing spent the majority of her Friday filling bags of popcorn and setting up decorations for Saturday’s Freedom Festival parade. The parade, and all the people that come with it, was something she has waited for for over a year.

“I hope a lot of people come downtown and someone gets inspired to start their own downtown business,” she said.

According to an Iowa Economic Development Authority survey conducted with UNI, of 8000 businesses, 65% had seen a drop in revenue during the pandemic. It was one of the reasons Wyatt Funk, owner of the new Cedar Rapids Nutrition, said he wanted to do something extra.

“We will serve a blue raspberry tea just for tomorrow and stay open late if it’s popping,” he said.

Jon Sladek, owner of Coffee Emporium can’t wait to see the crowds downtown Saturday.

“We will be able to shake hands, give hugs, and just say hi,” he said.

While the forecast looked a bit iffy Saturday, Primasing said she would be ready rain or shine.

“I hope everyone comes out if they can,” she said. “Even if the weather turns bad, we need to do something normal for the kids.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.