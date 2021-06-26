COVID-19 transmission in Iowa remains slow, steady

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa continues at a steady pace, according to the latest state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 78 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 373,519.

Seven people who died with the disease were also added to running counts, which now includes 6,131 people in the state since the start of the pandemic.

56 people are in hospitals in Iowa with COVID-19, a net increase of 10 since the last report on Friday morning. 20 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two. 12 patients require the use of a ventilator, showing no net change. 18 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hour reporting period, a significant increase over the previous day’s two people.

2,931,688 total doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered in the state, or about 5,059 more since the same time on Friday. 1,472,233 people, or around 46.1% of the state’s population, have completed their vaccination course, an increase of 3,361 people.

The first-time tests of 1,107 individuals were processed by the state in the last 24 hours. This batch of tests had a positivity rate of 7.0%, nearly identical to the previous day’s 6.8% rate. 1,791,932 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

