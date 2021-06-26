Show You Care
Another round of showers today, a brief break Sunday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected across eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening. Some storms may again produce heavy rainfall. That along with the slow-moving nature of the storms could again lead to localized areas of flash flooding. Always remember to avoid floodwaters and never drive across a flooded roadway.

A bit of a lull in storm chances is possible on Sunday before daily chances return to the forecast through Thursday.

Some drying appears possible by the end of the week into the holiday weekend.

