Very humid today, storms re-develop later this afternoon into tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on overnight rainfall to exit to the east quickly this morning, leaving many areas with a dry start. It’ll be very humid today with highs in the mid-80s. With a stalled front in the area, this will be the focus for late afternoon and evening storm development across much of eastern Iowa. This will go into tonight and linger into tomorrow as well, at least on a scattered basis. Rain amounts under any thunderstorms in this type of humid airmass may be substantial and possibly over an inch. By Sunday, much of the activity is off to the southeast, leaving us with a mostly dry day and highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Have a good weekend!

