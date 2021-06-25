Show You Care
US Rep. Ashley Hinson agrees Iowa Troopers should help at the border

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Iowa would be sending Iowa State Patrol Officers to the Mexico-US border.

The Iowa State Patrol said it was sending 25-30 troopers for two-week periods. The department employs 360 members. That means 7% of the people who patrol Iowa’s Highways, and interstates would be working in Texas. The Governor of Texas asked all governors to send help, and so far, a handful of states with Republican governors have agreed.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she was glad to see Governor Reynolds viewed the border as a crisis to Iowans.

“Those dangerous drugs make their way right up interstate 35 and fan out from there,” she said. “I had conversations with local sheriffs in the district.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was heading to the southern border Friday for the first time since being elected into office. She oversees diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from Central America.

