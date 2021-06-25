Three girls in Iowa create ‘Chairs4Change’ to raise money for families

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Three girls are using the hope their new family brought them to fuel their desire to help others.

Jasmine, 22, Elyse, 15, and Jessica, 13, were adopted into the Ellsbury family in Iowa.

All three are in wheelchairs and say they were told they were worthless during their lives in a Chinese orphanage.

Their new life inspired them to create “Chairs 4 Change.”

The idea is to have people donate their loose change, which to date has raised more than $82,000 to help people in Cambodia, Uganda, and China.

“I had this dream of helping so many people,” Elyse Wanqiu Ellsbury said. “And I was thinking, maybe I can change their life too.”

Chairs4Change has provided homes to seven families, along with cleft pallet and heart surgeries, and prosthetic limbs.

Their goal is to raise $1 million to continue their work.

