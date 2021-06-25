Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Three girls in Iowa create ‘Chairs4Change’ to raise money for families

By KCCI
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Three girls are using the hope their new family brought them to fuel their desire to help others.

Jasmine, 22, Elyse, 15, and Jessica, 13, were adopted into the Ellsbury family in Iowa.

All three are in wheelchairs and say they were told they were worthless during their lives in a Chinese orphanage.

Their new life inspired them to create “Chairs 4 Change.”

The idea is to have people donate their loose change, which to date has raised more than $82,000 to help people in Cambodia, Uganda, and China.

“I had this dream of helping so many people,” Elyse Wanqiu Ellsbury said. “And I was thinking, maybe I can change their life too.”

Chairs4Change has provided homes to seven families, along with cleft pallet and heart surgeries, and prosthetic limbs.

Their goal is to raise $1 million to continue their work.

For more information, including how to donate, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to send Iowa law enforcement to assist at the southern border
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

Ames train derailment spills hazardous material
Evacuation unnecessary, crews work to contain hazardous material leak after Ames train derailment
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will visit the U.S./Mexico border for the first time...
Vice President Harris to visit southern border for first time
President Joe Biden says he's reached a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure package.
Bipartisan agreement reached on infrastructure package
Cedar Rapids City Council selects first nine members for Citizens Review Board
Cedar Rapids City Council selects first nine members for Citizen Review Board