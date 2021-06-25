Show You Care
The search continues for Xavior Harrelson 4 weeks later

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marked 4 weeks since 11-year old Xavior Harrelson disappeared.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27th. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

After an initial search, investigators have not shared any new information.

The reward fund for information into the disappearance has now raised more than $22,000.

A reward benefit concert to help locate Harrelson has been scheduled for June 29th at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Hinson agrees with bringing Iowa Troopers to the border
Linn County Test Iowa location closes
As COVID-19 testing decreases, Linn County Test Iowa location closes
