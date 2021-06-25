Scattered storm chances continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a break from the rainfall continuing through the early afternoon hours, before more scattered rain and storm activity returns.

Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with high humidity and it will feel sticky out there. Scattered storm activity continues through the overnight and hours and Saturday, where heavy rain is possible. If you have any events that you are attending, make sure to keep a close eye on radar on whether or not rain will impact your event.

Rain chance subsides for the end of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Sunday and highs stay in the 80s. Have a great weekend!

