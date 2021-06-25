Residents on the Northwest side concerned over people living in the overflow shelter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “The neighbors have seen sexual things going on over here and drug use,” said Laureen Huptman, who lives on the Northwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Huptman worried about people who continued to live in the parking lot of the Fillmore Center, the former Willis Dady overflow shelter. The shelter closed on June 1st for the first time since the pandemic. The Cedar Rapids Police said there had been 16 calls for service to the facility since it closed.

Huptman said the final straw was when someone vandalized her garage.

“I was angry, beyond angry,” she said. “I came over to the parking lot where they stay, and no one was over here.”

It was unclear if someone living in the parking lot was responsible for the vandalism. TV9 spoke to a person living in the parking lot who said he had nowhere else to go, and Huptman threw all of their belongings in the dumpster.

“That might have been wrong of me to do, but they damaged my property,” she said. “Eye for an eye, and they dug it all out of the garbage after.”

On Thursday, she took the concerns to the Northwest Neighbors Neighborhood Association, which was partially designed to keep the quadrant safe. Police presence has also been up because of the community concerns over people continuing to live in the parking lot.

“We have been doing extra patrols across the neighborhood due to the complaints,” said Cedar Rapids Police Lt. Tony Robinson.

The police said they couldn’t ask these people to leave the community because it wasn’t the city’s property, the county-owned the land. Councilmember Scott Olson gave us this statement: “They are hesitant to them from the property without a new location identified. They are working hard to solve this problem.”

“Nobody else has done anything,” she said. “The city and county said they were working on it, we have a 70-year-old lady over here that wants to move. We have one person packing as we speak.”

