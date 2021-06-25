Rain chances continue, spotty for some, very heavy rain for others

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have fired up early this afternoon along an east-west boundary across Eastern Iowa between Highway 20 and Highway 30. Look for this line of showers and storms to drift north this afternoon with brief hail and gusty winds possible with some storms.

Another round of storms fires this evening, bringing another shot at precipitation to eastern Iowa, and looks to continue into Saturday. Rain and storms will remain scattered in nature- some will stay dry while others may receive 1-2″ of rain by the time things are wrapping up late Saturday. Localized areas of flash flooding are possible, especially for parts of southern Iowa which already saw high rainfall totals Thursday into Friday.

