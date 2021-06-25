Pride Parade in Dubuque this weekend
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit that provides help to LGBTQ+ people in the area is preparing to host its first-ever Pride Parade in Dubuque this weekend.
The parade kicks off at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday in Jackson Park.
Members of Key City Pride say their goal is to bring more visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in the tri-state area.
“Visibility is a big thing about helping people get more comfortable,” said Rio S. Suave, Key City Pride co-founder. “When you’re uncomfortable it shows and also new things scare people.”
They say they are hoping people from all backgrounds will show up in support.
After the parade, a festival will take place at Dubuque Town Square.
