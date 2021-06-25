Show You Care
Pride Parade in Dubuque this weekend

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque non-profit that provides help to LGBTQ+ people in the area is preparing to host its first-ever Pride Parade in Dubuque this weekend.

The parade kicks off at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday in Jackson Park.

Members of Key City Pride say their goal is to bring more visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in the tri-state area.

“Visibility is a big thing about helping people get more comfortable,” said Rio S. Suave, Key City Pride co-founder. “When you’re uncomfortable it shows and also new things scare people.”

They say they are hoping people from all backgrounds will show up in support.

After the parade, a festival will take place at Dubuque Town Square.

