Potential blood shortage leads Solon family to host several blood drives

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The need for blood donations across the nation is at an all-time high. One Solon family saw firsthand just how important steady blood donations can be.

Tyler Juhl is a 7-year-old boy battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His mom, Kari Juhl, says his journey has been a tough one, but she credits countless blood donors for helping him fight against cancer possible.

“We realized the critical need for that always to be a supply that’s available,” said Kari Juhl.

Unfortunately, treatment for Tyler and other patients could face delays. Medical officials with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they could see a nationwide shortage of blood products.

“Everyone’s just so anxious to get back to normal activities and doing fun things again, that they maybe aren’t thinking about scheduling a blood donation,” said University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center Supervisor Kerry DuBay.

DuBay says they’ve also seen an increase in surgeries and operations people may have put off during the pandemic, and a steady increase in donors is needed to meet the needs of UI patients like Tyler.

“It’s not just an overnight fix if everyone comes in today or even this week. We need people coming in every day throughout the summer,” said DuBay.

That’s why the Juhl’s wanted to educate and encourage people to donate. They did so by hosting several blood drives. On several different weekends, the UI DeGowin Blood Center has provided staff for the blood drives. Each one taking place in Tyler’s honor in his hometown.

“This journey of Tyler’s is just a small piece of what is going on throughout our area and nation-wide,” said Kari Juhl.

So far the Juhl’s have hosted four blood drives, each one seeing up to 40 donors of all blood types.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.