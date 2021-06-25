Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids...
Cedar Rapids police investigate Friday morning shooting that injured a man
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to send Iowa law enforcement to assist at the southern border
One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County

Latest News

RHHD starts street to street vaccine events Friday
Experts suggest people get vaccinated to avoid new COVID-19 variant
The need for blood donations across the nation is at an all-time high. One Solon family saw...
Potential blood shortage leads Solon family to host several blood drives
A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Cedar Rapids...
Neighbors react to Friday morning shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death