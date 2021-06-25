One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One man was taken to the hospital after a UTV side-by-side accident in rural Central City on Thursday evening.

At 6:45 P.M., emergency crews were called to an ATV rollover accident near 5040 Wagner Rd.

When they arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2020 Polaris Ranger XP1000 side-by-side had rolled on the driver’s side, landing on the driver.

A passenger that was also riding in the vehicle was uninjured.

Both the driver and passenger were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Authorities say open containers of alcohol were discovered at the scene and an OWI investigation is pending.

The driver was taken by Anamosa Ambulance Service to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Coggon Fire Department, Prairieburg Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance Service all assisted in the response.

