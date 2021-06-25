Neighbors react to Friday morning shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors are worried after a shooting that occurred Friday morning on the 5000 block of 1st Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids.

Neighbors gathered outside as police awaited a search warrant to enter the suspect’s home.

Many surrounding neighbors say they had never seen anything like this near their home.

“We got people here standing with gear on its crazy. I’ve never seen it before” said Tammie Phipps.

Others say today’s incident makes them wonder if the community is safe for children.

“I have a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter that rides her bicycle up and down the side and it is very scary for me. It makes me wonder if this is the right neighborhood for my daughter to grow up in” said Toby O’Clair.

O’Clair has lived in the neighborhood for 8 years and says he originally bought the house because he believed it to have been a safe neighborhood.

Police do believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

We’re waiting on further details of the arrest and investigation from Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.