Man killed in East Dubuque train accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. (KCRG) - A man has died after being hit by a train in East Dubuque.

It happens on the BNSF Railway Bridge near Station Rd. in rural East Dubuque on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area at 5:29 P.M. for a report of a person being struck by a train.

When they arrived, they discovered that Robert J. Hilby had been walking across the bridge when he was hit by a Canadian National Train.

Emergency responders attempted to revive Hilby at the scene and transported him to Midwest Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation.

