Man convicted in 2019 shooting death at Burlington party

Diavontae Davis, 25 (Courtesy: Des Moines County Jail)
Diavontae Davis, 25 (Courtesy: Des Moines County Jail)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A 26-year-old Iowa man faces life in prison after being convicted in the shooting death of a Burlington man at a party.

Diavontae Davis was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder for the death of Reynaldo “Rey” Villarreal in September 2019.

Davis’ attorneys argued during the trial that he shot Villarreal in self-defense. They said they plan to appeal the verdict.

Investigators said the two men got into a dispute at a house party when Villarreal was trying to get some people to leave.

Both men were armed, and witnesses disagreed on which man pulled out his weapon first.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

