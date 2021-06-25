Local beekeepers using Pollinator Week to teach children why and how they can protect bees, pollinators

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Phylicia Chandler is a beekeeper with the Swiss Valley Beekeeping Club. She said there are many reasons why protecting bees is important.

”Our lives depend on it, it really comes down to that,” she mentioned. ”So bees pollinate 80 percent of the crops around the world and, more specifically, they pollinate one out of every three bites of food that we take.”

When it comes to the ecosystem, Chandler said bees and pollinators provide them with biodiversity. She said, in turn, the plants they are pollinating provide food and shelter for all the other organisms living in those ecosystems. Those plants also provide clean water and air for the community.

Chandler added, though, the future of pollinators in Iowa worries her, particularly because of the land development, which is great for the economy, but bad for bees.

”Our landscapes are becoming deserts to bees and all pollinators,” she underscored.

That is why she is using Pollinator Week, a week the U.S. Senate designated to address the issue of declining pollinator populations, to go on the road teaching kids how to take care of bees themselves. She taught fifth-graders with St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment’s summer program about the biology of bees, what a beekeeper does, the life cycle of a bee, and the vital role of bees in the environment.

”Hopefully, by educating, we can bring that awareness but also spark that curiosity and bring out the future scientists that are going to really dig in a little deeper,” she said. ”The kids take that stuff home, they share it with other people.“

Chandler mentioned things as simple as planting more flowers in your backyard and eliminating the use of herbicide can make a big difference. That is something fifth-grader Nora Schoeny is ready to tell her friends and family about.

”You have to take care of them because we would not have anything to eat or do anything if we did not have bees in this world,” she added.

