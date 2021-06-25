‘It’s beyond time,’ Hinson adds to criticism of Kamala Harris ahead of first visit to border

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Texas on Friday for her first visit to the southern border since taking office.

On Thursday, Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said while she’s glad to see the vice president make this trip, she says it’s late.

Harris has received criticism from all sides for not visiting the border amid the record surge of people crossing into the U.S.

President Biden tasked her with leading the administration’s efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central America through Mexico in March.

“It’s been nearly 100 days since she was named the border czar,” Hinson said. “It’s beyond time she’d be making that visit. The problem has been compounding over the last three months. We’ve seen that. I’ve seen that in person.”

Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

Her border trip will also include a visit with other federal agencies. The U.S. saw a surge of border crossings this spring.

Customs and border protection says it encountered more than 180,000 migrants just last month.

Many have pointed to Biden’s spate of orders within his first 100 days that undid his predecessor’s immigration policies as a likely cause of the surge at the border.

Governor Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors from around the country issued a joint letter in May accusing the Biden administration of enticing a surge at the border and failing to take action to address it.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing, to pick up building the border wall where former President Trump left off.

“If the federal government won’t do its job, Texas will,” Gov. Abbott posted on Twitter earlier this month.

Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced Iowa will send 25 to 30 Iowa State Patrol Officers to assist at the border after Gov. Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey requested law enforcement assistance from all 50 states.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said she’s glad to see Reynolds view the border as a crisis to Iowans.

In a statement, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said it is anticipated that about 25 to 30 members of the department will go to Texas for about two weeks. The department employs 360 members.

