Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowans wary of evictions as renter protections end

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evictions are expected to increase in Iowa after the federal moratorium on them ends July 31.

Alex Kornya with Iowa Legal Aid said he is also concerned that evictions will spike now that the state quit participating in enhanced unemployment benefits this month and people no longer receive an extra $300 a week federal benefit.

The state has set aside $195 million to help with outstanding rent, but so far only $2.55 million of that has been distributed.

A separate program in the Des Moines area has already handed out $8 million out of a $14 million pot of money.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi accident on Interstate 380 backed up traffic for miles in Cedar Rapids and spilled an...
Semi accident on Interstate 380 spills entire load of processed chicken
New unemployment numbers released Friday.
Millions of Americans quitting their jobs during ‘The Great Resignation’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to send Iowa law enforcement to assist at the southern border
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One hospitalized after UTV side-by-side rollover accident in Linn County

Latest News

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is pushing the Biden Administration to reopen federal offices...
Hinson calls on Biden Administration to reopen federal offices
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
Ruling limits safety-based drug testing at Iowa warehouses
Heavy rainfall lead to flash flooding that washed out this road in Blakesburg, Iowa, Thursday...
Blakesburg road washed out due to flash flooding
Flash flooding washed out a road in Blakesburg Thursday night.
Blakesburg road washed out due to flash flooding