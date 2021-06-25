Show You Care
Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 69 more cases Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported four more COVID-19-related deaths and 69 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,441 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,124 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,468,872 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,014 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,790,825 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.8 percent.

The state reported 46 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with two having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 18 patients in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.

